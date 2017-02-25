Audubon man charged with felony burglary
James Thomas Hildreth, 57, of 635 Sixth St., Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony burglary.
According to court records, on Feb. 27 he and a woman allegedly broke into a storage unit in Detroit Lakes and stole about $5,320 worth of goods. The owner found some of it at a local pawn shop. Hildreth admitted being at the storage site that day, but denied breaking into the storage unit.
On Feb. 16, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for him to appear in court March 6.