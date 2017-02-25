Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Audubon man charged with felony burglary

    By News Staff Today at 1:00 p.m.

    James Thomas Hildreth, 57, of 635 Sixth St., Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony burglary.

    According to court records, on Feb. 27 he and a woman allegedly broke into a storage unit in Detroit Lakes and stole about $5,320 worth of goods. The owner found some of it at a local pawn shop. Hildreth admitted being at the storage site that day, but denied breaking into the storage unit.

    On Feb. 16, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for him to appear in court March 6.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimenewscourtsFelony BurglayAudubonBecker County
    Advertisement
    randomness