Man takes payloader to get it fixed, never brings it back
Joseph Mickeal Rausch, 30, of Randall, Minn. has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft.
According to court records, on Dec. 19, a Becker County deputy spoke to a rural resident who said Rausch had been doing some work for him in rural Becker County. The victim said Rausch was allowed to use his 1990 Willmar Wrangler loader on the victim's property.
Rausch allegedly told the property owner that the loader had a leak and he was taking it to get it fixed. He took the loader on Dec. 7 and allegedly has not yet returned it. The victim reported it stolen Dec. 21. The small payloader is valued at $8,500.
On Feb. 17, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for Rausch to appear in court March 6.