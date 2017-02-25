Man takes payloader to get it fixed, never brings it back

Rausch allegedly told the property owner that the loader had a leak and he was taking it to get it fixed. He took the loader on Dec. 7 and allegedly has not yet returned it. The victim reported it stolen Dec. 21. The small payloader is valued at $8,500.

On Feb. 17, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for Rausch to appear in court March 6.