The officer saw Vizenor exit a nearby house and walk towards the truck. He allegedly saw the officer and went back inside. The officer responded to another call and when he came back, the truck was gone. The officer talked to a person in the house where Vizenor had been seen, and was allegedly told that Vizenor had been driving the pickup for the past few weeks. The officer was told to look for the truck north of Callaway. He found it parked there with the keys in the ignition.

Vizenor appeared in court on Feb. 16 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who authorized him to be released without bail, on his own recognizance.