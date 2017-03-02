Perham man accused of felony check forgery

On dec. 12 he had used a check to pay Czeck for some items, and the man believed he had accidently ripped off an extra check blank and given it to Czeck along with the check used for payment.

Czeck allegedly used the blank check to buy $279 worth of items at the Detroit lakes walmart. Surveillance tape allegedly showed him passing the forged check.

He appeared in court on Feb. 23 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who issued a summons for him to appear in court March 13.