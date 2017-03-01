Moorhead man charged in two DL-area church burglaries

According to court records, he allegedly broke into the Christian Fellowship Church in Detroit Lakes sometime between 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8 a.m. Dec. 12. He allegedly stole a safe from the church office containing checks, cash and church credit cards. He used the credit cards extensively in Fargo-Moorhead and in Becker County.

On Dec. 15 he allegedly broke a window to gain entry to Augustana Lutheran Church in Becker County, where he rummaged through the church office and stole $50 in cash.

A search warrant executed on his cell phone allegedly showed that he had been at both churches during the time of the burglaries, and was at the retail outlets when the stolen credit cards were used. He was identified with the help of surveillance videos at those businesses.

He appeared in court on Feb. 22 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $6,000 or bond at $50,000, with standard conditions of release, or $100,000 without conditions.