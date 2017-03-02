Man charged with possession of handgun

According to court records, on Feb. 22 a Detroit Lakes police officer pulled over a vehicle believed to contain a handgun from a recently burglary. Glatzmaier was a passenger in the vehicle, and a black .22 caliber handgun was eventually found in his backpack. He and another main the vehicle had picked the gun up from a ditch, allegedly put there by Glatzmaier after a burglary in which he took guns and cash out of a safe. Glatzmaier is prohibited from possessing a firearm after a juvenile conviction in 2008.

He appeared in court on Feb. 24 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who set cash bail at $10,000 or bond at $50,000, with standard conditions of release, or $100,000 without conditions.