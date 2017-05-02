Search
    Burned-out headlight leads to marijuana charge

    By News Staff on May 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

    Ethan Hawk Jensen, 22, of 214 Oak Grove Ave., Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

    According to court records, on April 11 a trooper on Highway 34 pulled him over for having a burned out headlight. The vehicle allegedly smelled strongly of marijuana, and Jensen removed two clear baggies of marijuana, totaling 60 grams with packaging, from a bag at his feet.

    He appeared in court April 13 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who ordered him released on his own recognizance.

