'Suspicious vehicle' call leads to marijuana charge

According to court records, on April 13 a Becker County deputy responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle saw a white Chevy Tahoe sitting in the roadway. When the deputy arrived, people inside allegedly began making a lot of furtive movements. Sperry was driving and told the deputy he was having vehicle troubles. The vehicle allegedly smelled strongly of marijuana. A search allegedly turned up a glass bong, a digital scale and several baggies of marijuana, totaling 48 grams with packaging.

Sperry appeared in court April 14, where cash bail or bond was set at $10,000.