    Woman accused of selling heroin

    By News Staff on May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.

    Inez Kaylene Fineday, 22, of 36874 County Road 21, White Earth has been charged in Becker County District Court with with felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

    According to court records, on July 6 she allegedly sold about a third of a gram of heroin (with packaging) to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, at a residence in Becker County.

    On April 12, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for her to appear in court on May 1.

