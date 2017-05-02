Motorist charged with trying to pin cop against house

According to court records, on April 9 law enforcement officers on their way to a domestic disturbance call at a residence east of White Earth received a call that a woman there had cut her wrist.

The woman told them that her and Millage had been arguing when he got angry and punched her and pulled her hair. They have two children together.

While police were on the scene, Millage allegedly got into a vehicle and started the engine. The officers told him he was under arrest and gave loud verbal commands to exit the vehicle, but he allegedly backed up and drove away.

He allegedly turned the vehicle and nearly pinned an officer against the mobile home, hitting and damaging the home in the process.

Another officer used his squad car to block the driveway so Millage couldn't leave, and his vehicle allegedly made contact with the squad car. He then got out and walked towards the mobile home, at which point three officers moved in to arrest him. He allegedly resisted until he was handcuffed.

Millage appeared April 11 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with standard conditions of release, or $25,000 without conditions.