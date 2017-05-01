Bolt cutters used to shoplift over $500 at Walmart

According to court records, he was allegedly one of three men that shoplifted from the Detroit Lakes Walmart on Feb. 25, using bolt cutters to cut the chain on the Garden Center exit doors and leaving with more than $500 in goods.

On March 2, Swift allegedly admitted to a Detroit Lakes police officer that he was one of the three men.

On April 11, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for him to appear in court May 1.