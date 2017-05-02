DL man fined $2,500 for unlicensed contractor work

He was also ordered to stop holding himself out as a residential building contractor, remodeler or roofer.

Christianson has never been registered with the Labor Department. He has not responded to two letters sent by the state to his business address.

The enforcement action stems from a complaint filed July 12 by a Detroit Lakes homeowner alleging incorrect drywall and finishing work done by Christianson, who was operating as a contractor. His Facebook page also showed he was operating a business, according to court records.

An administrative cease and desist order from unlicensed activity and an order to pay a $2,500 fine were issued by the Labor Department Sept. 2.

On April 10, judgment was docketed against him in Becker County District Court.