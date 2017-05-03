Search
    Woman charged with felony shoplifting at Walmart

    By News Staff Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Brandel Ashley Erickson, 27, of Breckenridge has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony possession of shoplifting gear and misdemeanor theft

    According to court records, on April 4 she was allegedly caught shoplifting at the Detroit Lakes Walmart. She had two identical curling irons, with a receipt from the Hibbing Walmart for one of them. She allegedly stole the other one from the Detroit Lakes store.

    She allegedly had receipts from Walmart stores in Hibbing, Wahpeton and Fergus Falls, along with a handwritten note with a list of items and barcodes. The items on the receipts matched the numbers on the note.

    Erickson appeared April 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $300 or bond at $3,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.

