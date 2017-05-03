Woman charged with felony shoplifting at Walmart

According to court records, on April 4 she was allegedly caught shoplifting at the Detroit Lakes Walmart. She had two identical curling irons, with a receipt from the Hibbing Walmart for one of them. She allegedly stole the other one from the Detroit Lakes store.

She allegedly had receipts from Walmart stores in Hibbing, Wahpeton and Fergus Falls, along with a handwritten note with a list of items and barcodes. The items on the receipts matched the numbers on the note.

Erickson appeared April 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $300 or bond at $3,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.