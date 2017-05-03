Hawley man writes $19,000 bad check to DL business

According to court records, on Sept. 30 he wrote a $19,381 check to Adkins Equipment Co. in Detroit Lakes for parts and extensive repair to a hay baler.

The agreement was that the check would be held until an insurance payment came through on the damaged baler.

On Feb. 13, Adkins cashed the check after learning that North Star Insurance had paid Langerud back in November. The check bounced and as of March 31 Adkins still had not been paid.

On April 3, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for Langerud to appear in court April 24.