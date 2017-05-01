According to court records, on Nov. 17 she checked into the Becker County Jail. Authorities had received a tip that she was going to smuggle contraband into the jail, and a full body search was done at Essentia St. Mary's. A doctor there found two grams of rock-like cocaine in a plastic baggie inside her body. She admitted she was trying to smuggle the drugs into jail. She has two prior drug convictions from 2016.

On March 24, District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced her to serve 15 months in state prison at Shakopee. She was ordered to pay $135 in court fees.