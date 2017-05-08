Man gets 18 months on meth charge

Marcus Ryan Maurstad, 42, of Ponsford was sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, he was allegedly involved in a burglary at a Becker County residence in August of 2016, that occurred while the owner was away for the weekend. A window was broken to gain entry. Multiple items were stolen, including several TV sets, multiple guns and a safe containing cash and papers.

A search of Maurstad's residence allegedly turned up a chainsaw taken in the burglary (with the serial number removed) as well as 1.1 grams of meth, with packaging. He was previously convicted of felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime in 2015.

On April 3, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him to serve 18 months in state prison at St. Cloud. He was ordered to pay $210 in court fees.