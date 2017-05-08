Man gets 18 months on meth charge
A Ponsford man has been sentenced to prison on a felony drug charge.
At the same time, a felony burglary charge has been dismissed without prejudice, meaning the state has decided not to continue to pursue the criminal case at this time, although it may later. Prosecutors are waiting for investigative disclosures from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Marcus Ryan Maurstad, 42, of Ponsford was sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, he was allegedly involved in a burglary at a Becker County residence in August of 2016, that occurred while the owner was away for the weekend. A window was broken to gain entry. Multiple items were stolen, including several TV sets, multiple guns and a safe containing cash and papers.
A search of Maurstad's residence allegedly turned up a chainsaw taken in the burglary (with the serial number removed) as well as 1.1 grams of meth, with packaging. He was previously convicted of felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime in 2015.
On April 3, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him to serve 18 months in state prison at St. Cloud. He was ordered to pay $210 in court fees.