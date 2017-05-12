Man gets 10 years for selling heroin out of DL motel room

Felony charges of felony first-degree controlled substance crime and felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, Henderson and a girlfriend spent the month of November, 2016, selling heroin from their motel room in Detroit lakes. A search warrant revealed 59 grams of heroin in a safe in the room, another 3.5 grams of heroin on a nightstand, and a small amount of meth. Officers also found a loaded .25 caliber handgun, more than $4,000 in cash, digital scales, baggies and other items used in the sale of narcotics.

On April 5, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him on the drug charge to 120 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 89 days served in jail, and $210 in court fees.

On the handgun charge, he was sentenced to 60 months in prison (to be served concurrently with the first charge) with credit for 89 days served in jail. He was previously convicted of second-degree murder in 1999 and third-degree assault in 2012 and is not allowed to possess firearms.