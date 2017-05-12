DL man sentenced for Xanax pills, DWI

A second gross misdemeanor DWI charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, at 8:21 a.m. Aug. 3, 2016, the State Patrol was notified of a silver Ford F-350 pickup truck that had left the WE Fest grounds with a very intoxicated driver behind the wheel. A trooper located the pickup truck northbound on Highway 59 approaching Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

Larson, who was driving the pickup, turned west onto Highway 10 and hit the accelerator to well over 100 mph. He was pulled over near the Detroit Lakes-Becker County Airport. The trooper said the cab of the truck smelled overwhelmingly of alcohol, and Larson tested .18 percent blood alcohol level.

In a backpack on the passenger's seat the trooper found a plastic bag with 23 Xanax pills ( a prescription tranquilizer) and a small amount of marijuana THC wax and drug paraphernalia.

Larson appeared in court April 5 before District Judge Jay Carlson. On the drug charge, Carlson issued a stay of adjudication and continued the case. Larson was ordered to serve 30 days in jail with credit for two days served. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.

On the DWI charge, he was fined $1,000 plus $115 in court fees, and was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with 150 days stayed six years. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six years.