Drug charges dropped against Frazee man
Criminal drug charges have been dismissed against Lonnie Dean Litzau, 46, of Frazee after he met the required conditions imposed in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and two petty misdemeanor marijuana charges.
According to court records, meth and marijuana were found on him when his vehicle was stopped by a deputy on County Road 29 for going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Jan. 11, 2015.
He was required to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and $160 in court fees and serve up to five years on supervised probation.