    Drug charges dropped against Frazee man

    By News Staff Today at 1:00 p.m.

    Criminal drug charges have been dismissed against Lonnie Dean Litzau, 46, of Frazee after he met the required conditions imposed in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and two petty misdemeanor marijuana charges.

    According to court records, meth and marijuana were found on him when his vehicle was stopped by a deputy on County Road 29 for going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Jan. 11, 2015.

    He was required to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and $160 in court fees and serve up to five years on supervised probation.

