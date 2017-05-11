Woman sentenced for stealing Honda Accord in DL

A police officer saw the car and pulled it over in Detroit Lakes. Heinonen was driving, and admitted to using the car for about a week without permission.

She appeared in court April 6 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced her to 15 months in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years. She was ordered to serve 102 days in jail, with credit for 102 days served. She was fined $1,000 plus $160 in court fees and $6,650 in restitution.

She was ordered to get chemical dependency and mental health evaluations and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.