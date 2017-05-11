Sex crime brings prison 10 years later

A second count of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct was not adjudicated, since it was a lesser offense.

According to court records, in autumn of 2005, when the victim was 14 or 15 years old, she was invited to a friend's bonfire at a residence on County Road 150 in Frazee. Several adults were also there, and Lucero gave the girl alcohol to the point she became very intoxicated and had to go inside to lie down on a couch.

Lucero also went inside and sexually touched her with his fingers and mouth while she passed in and out of consciousness. A number of people witnessed the assault.

He appeared in court April 7 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 41 months in prison at St. Cloud. He must pay $207 in court fines and fees, and register as a predatory offender.