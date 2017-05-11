Slow driving leads to drug charges

A misdemeanor marijuana charge was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, at 10:41 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2016, a trooper on County Road 22 in Becker County clocked him driving just 18 mph in a 40 mph zone. His rear license plate light was burned out.

The trooper smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and in a cooler behind the driver's seat he found four 30 milligram morphine sulphate pills and two small glass jars containing about 1.4 grams of marijuana buds. A pill bottle containing a small amount of marijuana was found between the center console and passenger's seat.

Fox appeared in court April 7 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who issued a stay of adjudication and continued the case. He must serve 15 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served, and pay $1,160 in court fees.