DL woman gets prison for drugs

A felony ammunition violation and a gross misdemeanor count of providing a false name to a peace officer were dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Dec. 27, a deputy pulled her over for driving with a faulty tail light on County Road 21 in Becker County.

She allegedly gave a false name to the deputy because there was an outstanding state warrant for her arrest. A search of her jacket allegedly turned up a .22 caliber long rifle cartridge.

She was previously convicted of third-degree assault and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition. Details of the drug charges were not available.

Blackburde appeared in court April 13 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced her to 19 months in prison at Shakopee and ordered her to pay $135 in court fees from her prison earnings.