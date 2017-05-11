Man ordered to complete DWI Court

According to court records, he was arrested at 12:55 a.m. May 8, 2016, in Callaway after a police officer there saw him driving erratically, with a broken taillight, on Highway 59 and County Road 14. His license was canceled as inimical to public safety. He has two prior DWI convictions in 2013 and 2015.

Warren appeared in court April 13 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 42 months in prison, stayed seven years. He was ordered to serve nine days in jail, with credit for nine days served. He was fined $500 plus $615 in court fees.

On a second felony DWI charge, Carlson sentenced him to 54 months in prison, stayed seven years, and ordered him to serve seven days in jail, with credit for seven days served. He was fined $1,000, with $500 of that stayed, and must pay $615 in court fees.

On both charges, he must complete DWI court, get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and serve up to seven years on supervised probation.