Teen found incompetent for trial on sex crime charges

He was charged in Becker County District Court with felony first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both charges involving a victim under age 13 and more than 36 months younger than the accused.

The psychologist found that he was extremely impaired with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder to the point that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him, or assist his attorney in his own defense.

He is now under the jurisdiction of the Becker County Human Services child protection unit.

The standards for determining mental competence for court are the same for children and adults in Minnesota.