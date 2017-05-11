Man sentenced for 3 dozen Hydrocodone pills

A gross misdemeanor charge of driving after his license was canceled as inimical to public safety was dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Jan. 1, 2016, a tribal police officer, who knew his license was canceled, saw him get into a black Jeep with no license plate and drive away. He was arrested by a deputy at an Ogema gas station, and 36 loose Hydrocodone pain pills were found in his pocket.

French appeared in court April 19 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 24 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 210 days in jail, with credit for 100 days served. Huber work release and Sentencing to Service work privileges were granted.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees. He must get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and serve up to seven years on supervised probation.