Ogema man sentenced for meth

According to court records, on June 12, 2016, a tribal police officer looking for him on a warrant found him in the back seat of a vehicle in Becker County. The officer found a small baggie of meth where he had been seated. He has prior drug convictions from 2015 and 2016.

Jackson appeared in court April 19 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 15 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed 10 years.

He was ordered to serve 104 days in jail, with credit for 104 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees. He must get a complete diagnostic assessment, including a chemical dependency evaluation, and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for up to 10 years.