Man gets prison for stolen car in Ogema

According to court records, at 5:50 a.m. Jan. 14 tribal police and deputies responded to an Ogema residence on the report of two men entering a vehicle without permission.

The two men took a pair of gloves from the vehicle, and were tracked to a wooded area, where police found them lying in the snow.

They had told witnesses their car had run out of gas, and they were seeking shelter in the parked vehicle. The car they had been driving was out of gas and had been stolen in North Dakota. The keys were found in Paul's possession.

He was charged with with felony receiving stolen property and appeared in Becker County District Court April 19 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud and ordered him to pay a $50 fine and $215 in court fees.