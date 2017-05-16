Woman sentenced for 35 pain pills, 48 grams weed

According to court records, at 11:34 a.m. Aug. 28, 2016, a Detroit Lakes police officer pulled over a vehicle after seeing it driven by a man known not to have a valid driver's license. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, and Travis, who was a passenger in the front seat, pointed to a plastic grocery bag and told the officer, "what you're looking for is in there." The bag contained about 48 grams of marijuana with packaging, and 35 Acetaminophen-Hydrocodone pills were found in her purse. Also found was $899 cash and 100 loose ziplock baggies.

Travis appeared in court April 19 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who stayed adjudication and continued the case.

She was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, which can be served on electronic home monitoring at her own expense. Work privileges were granted, but she must be home by 9 p.m. every day to check in. She was ordered to pay $1,085 in court fees, get a chemical dependency evaluation, and follow the recommendations. She was placed on supervised probation. A second felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime was dropped in a plea agreement.