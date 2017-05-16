DL man sentenced for fleeing deputy, DWI

A second count of gross misdemeanor DWI and a gross misdemeanor charge of driving after his license was canceled as inimical to public safety were dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on April 23, 2016, a northbound deputy on County Road 35 saw a southbound vehicle go by with no license plate.

The deputy turned around and activated his emergency lights, and the vehicle turned east and sped up to about 80 mph, with the driver ultimately losing control and the vehicle leaving the roadway.

The deputy exited his squad car at the same time that the driver, whom he recognized as Lague, got out of his vehicle, with bloodshot eyes, smelling strongly of alcohol, and unsteady on his feet.

He refused to submit to alcohol testing and was taken to jail.

He was previously convicted of DWI in 2009 and 2010.

Lague appeared in court March 17 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who stayed imposition of sentence and placed him on supervised probation for four years.

On the felony charge, he was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for 6 days served, half his jail time can be served on electronic home monitoring at his own expense. Work-release privileges were granted and permission to attend out-patient treatment sessions. He was fined $500 plus $660 in court fees, and must get a chemical dependency evaluation, and follow the recommendations.

On the gross misdemeanor charge, he was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with 305 days stayed six years. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,030 in court fees. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for 6 days served, half his jail time can be served on electronic home monitoring at his own expense. He was placed on supervised probation for six years.