Man gets 22 1/2 years in prison for Fargo woman's murder

Landon Lauwagie, 23, was accused in court documents of asphyxiating his acquaintance, 40-year-old Cory Terlecky, while he sexually assaulted her on May 14, 2016.

In March, Lauwagie pleaded guilty to Class AA felony murder. The charge carried a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

A charge of gross sexual imposition that was pending against Lauwagie was dismissed.

There was a large turnout for Monday's sentencing, and emotional statements were made by Terlecky's mother, father and sister.

Lauwagie, formerly of Ponsford, Minn., also made a statement, saying that he is, at heart, a good person who was changed by his drug use.

