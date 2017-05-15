Search
    Man gets 22 1/2 years in prison for Fargo woman's murder

    By Forum News Serivce Today at 12:13 p.m.
    Landon Lauwagie was in Cass County District Court Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Fargo where not guilty pleas were entered to charges of murder and sexual assault in the death of Cory Terlecky. Dave Wallis / The Forum

    FARGO — A man accused of raping and murdering a Fargo woman last spring was sentenced to 22½ years in prison Monday, May 15, in Cass County District Court.

    Landon Lauwagie, 23, was accused in court documents of asphyxiating his acquaintance, 40-year-old Cory Terlecky, while he sexually assaulted her on May 14, 2016.

    In March, Lauwagie pleaded guilty to Class AA felony murder. The charge carried a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

    A charge of gross sexual imposition that was pending against Lauwagie was dismissed.

    There was a large turnout for Monday's sentencing, and emotional statements were made by Terlecky's mother, father and sister.

    Lauwagie, formerly of Ponsford, Minn., also made a statement, saying that he is, at heart, a good person who was changed by his drug use.

