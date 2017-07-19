Frazee woman accused of hiding wanted man

According to court records, on June 7, the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a call from a citizen that Nicholas Wallace Johnson was living with his girlfriend (Franklin) in Frazee, and using her blue minivan.

He was wanted on two felony warrants.

When two officers knocked on the door, nobody would answer, although they could hear children inside. They announced loudly that they were there to arrest Johnson, and if she did not open the door she would be charged with a crime. They said a search warrant would be prepared, and she still refused to open the door.

Another resident was in contact with Franklin by text, and was told that Johnson would be sent out to be arrested, but during the 10-15 minute wait for the warrant, he never came out.

Officers waited there until the search warrant was obtained, then both Johnson and Franklin were arrested. Franklin allegedly admitted knowing there were active warrants for Johnson's arrest.

She appeared in court July 3 before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who ordered her released on her own recognizance, without bail.