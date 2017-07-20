DL man charged after threatening to shoot officer

According to court records, on June 8, Detroit Lakes police received a report that Newton was allegedly breaking out windows at a relative's house on East Union Street.

Newton, who was also wanted on active warrants, allegedly came out of the house and ordered the first officer on the scene to stay off his yard.

He kept his hands behind his back and allegedly said he was going to shoot the officer, who had drawn her taser. He then knelt down beside a car to be handcuffed, but as the officer started to cuff him, he jumped up and started walking down the street.

Another officer saw him walking southbound on Washington Avenue and ordered him to stop at gunpoint. Newton allegedly continued to say he had a gun and told the officer to shoot him. The officer continued to yell commands at him—he was now standing in Washington Avenue, impeding traffic. He eventually submitted to arrest.

The relative said Newton came to his residence, found the back door locked, and began breaking out glass in the back door.

On June 12, Newton appeared before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $700 and bond at $10,000, with standard conditions of release, or $20,000 without conditions.