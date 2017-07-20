Man allegedly caught with 485 tabs of LSD

According to court records, on June 10, the black Volkswagen Jetta he was driving was pulled over by a trooper for allegedly driving erratically on Highway 59. He said he was on his way to a music festival. After field sobriety tests were completed, he was arrested. The trooper allegedly found 485 tabs of a substance suspected to be LSD, 4.9 grams of Ecstasy, 12 tablets of Trazodone, $804 in cash, as well as digital scales, plastic baggies and other items associated with drug sales.

On June 13, Hennen appeared before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $2,500 and bond at $25,000, with standard conditions of release, or $50,000 without conditions.