Woman sentenced for felony theft
Jocelyn Ann Burback, 32, of Brainerd, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony theft
According to court records, on Sept. 11, she stole Hydrocodone and Gabapentin pills from a purse in the bedroom of a woman she was visiting. She later texted the woman to apologize.
On June 21, Burback appeared before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who issued a stay of adjudication and continued the case.
She was placed on supervised probation for five years, ordered to follow her probation agreement, fined $300, and ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs.