'I beat him up real bad': Woman sentenced for DL assault

She brandished a black police-style baton and threatened to use it to crack his skull if he reported the assault to police — then slammed the baton so hard to the floor that it broke in two.

She later told a woman that she had hurt the man, saying "I beat him up real bad," and adding that she had done it to him before.

The victim had allowed Haggenmiller and her boyfriend to move into his residence on Nov. 1.

On June 28, Haggenmiller appeared before District Judge Jay Carlson, who stayed imposition of sentencing and placed her on supervised probation for five years.

She was ordered to serve 43 days in jail, with credit for 43 days served. She was fined $1,000 plus $1,165 in court fees and must get a complete diagnostic assessment and chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim.