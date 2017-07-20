Man sentenced for assault with knife

According to court records, on Oct. 5, 2016, law enforcement officers were called to a Becker County residence, on the report that Warren had cut a male in the face. They found a male, with a one-inch long cut on his face, who said he and Warren had been arguing over a phone, and Warren had reached into the bathroom and cut him with an 8-inch knife. Warren left the scene after the assault.

Warren appeared July 5 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 18 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 63 days in jail, with credit for 63 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees and must get a domestic abuse assessment and chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.