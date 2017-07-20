Screeching sound leads to DWI charges

According to court records, on April 2, a tribal police officer on patrol on Highway 59 in Ogema heard a loud screeching sound and then saw a vehicle drive by that was missing one tire and was being driven on the metal rim.

Sokolik, who was driving the vehicle, told the officer he was not aware of any problems with the vehicle. His blood alcohol level tested at .13 percent. While his vehicle was pulled over, a friend of Sokolik's came over and the officer saw him try to secretly remove a small bag from the driver's side floor. It contained two Alprazolam pills and half an Oxycodone pain pill.

Sokolik appeared July 5 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him on the misdemeanor charge to 90 days in jail, all but two days stayed two years. He was fined $500, with half of that stayed two years, plus $440 in court fees. He must get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on unsupervised probation for two years.