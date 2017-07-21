Forged check brings long stretch in jail

She told an investigator that the check came from a Moorhead couple as payment for cleaning a church, but the victims said the account has been closed for 8-10 years, they have never met Jones, and they never wrote her a check.

She has four prior convictions for passing forged checks.

Jones appeared July 7 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced her to 15 months in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years, and ordered her to serve 200 days in jail, with credit for 59 days served. She was fined $1,000 plus $1,165 in court fees, and must get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. She can only have one checking account open at a time, and that account is subject to monitoring by her probation officer.

She was placed on supervised probation for five years. Work release privileges were granted.