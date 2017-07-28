DL car lot owner charged with felony theft by swindle

According to court records, on July 27, 2016, Detroit Lakes police spoke to a man who had a consignment agreement to sell his 1985 Chevy Monte Carlo street rod through Central Minnesota Motors.

On July 22, the man drove to Detroit Lakes to pick up his car for a car show. An employee at Central Minnesota Motors told him the car had an oil leak. The man found there was no oil pressure in the engine when he attempted to start the car. He said there was no oil leak when he dropped it off in May of 2016.

The man told Waln that the business had ruined his car. Waln allegedly told him he would buy the car from him and wrote him a check for $14,500.

The man went home and got a call from a Central Minnesota Motors employee informing him that the business was not going to honor the check Waln had just issued. It was declined at the bank the next day.

Waln allegedly told the man his consignment agreement ran until Aug. 4 and he was concerned about the man cashing the check before then. On Aug. 9 the man demanded payment, but never received any.

Allegedly, Central Minnesota Motors sold the car Nov. 2 and did not give any money to the owner.

On June 30, District Judge Peter Irvine issued a summons for Waln to appear in court July 17.