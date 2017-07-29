Three accused of fighting with cops on Ottertail River

Timothy Lee Wetch, 29, of West Fargo has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.

His sister, Tessa Marie Wetch, 25, of Moorhead has been charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A friend, Christian John Hedstrom, 25, of Fargo has been charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

According to court records, on July 4 Becker County deputies on foot patrol saw two women fighting on the Ottertail River.

When a deputy moved in to subdue one of the women, Tessa Wetch, her brother, Tim Wetch, allegedly grabbed the deputy to stop him from getting to his sister.

A female sheriff's investigator then jumped in the river to physically restrain Tessa Wetch while the male deputy grabbed Tim Wetch and handcuffed him.

Hedstrom at that point allegedly tried to grab Tessa to get her away from the arresting officers. He made several attempts and finally ended up in a fight with the deputy, while the investigator brought Tessa to the riverbank to get her out of the water.

When they got close to the bank, Tim Wetch allegedly kicked the investigator in the chest and neck, knocking her backwards onto the riverbank.

A state trooper arrived and attempted to bring Tim Wetch up the hill to a squad car, but he allegedly fought and kicked the trooper. Once locked inside the squad car, he allegedly kicked the windows and had to be placed in restraints.

Tim Wetch appeared July 6 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $500 and bond at $5,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.

Tessa Wetch appeared July 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony and was released on $2,000 bail, with conditions.

Christian Hedstrom appeared July 6 before carlson, who set cash bail at $200 or bond at $1,000, with conditions, or $3,000 without conditions.