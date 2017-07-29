Fargo man accused of stealing golf cart

At 7 a.m. Kittelson came to the campsite to load a Moped-type scooter into a pickup truck, and the woman thought he looked like the man who stole the golf cart.

The deputy found out where Kittelson was staying and found him at that residence. He initially denied it, but then allegedly admitted taking the golf cart, which had run out of gas and had been left near a gas station. The deputy found the cart, along with a duffel bag and cell phone belonging to Kittelson in the cart. He was arrested and taken to jail.

He appeared July 6 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $300 and bond at $3,000, with standard conditions of release, or $8,000 without conditions.