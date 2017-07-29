Fargo man accused of stealing golf cart
Ryan Matthew Kittelson, 26, of Fargo has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle.
According to court records, at 8:45 a.m. on July 4, a deputy was called to West Lake Sallie Drive on the report of a stolen golf cart. A woman there reported she had heard a noise at about 5 a.m. outside her camper, looked outside and saw a man take the golf cart out of the yard. A man at the campsite said he had tried to chase the suspect and had looked for the cart for two hours after that, but was unsuccessful.
At 7 a.m. Kittelson came to the campsite to load a Moped-type scooter into a pickup truck, and the woman thought he looked like the man who stole the golf cart.
The deputy found out where Kittelson was staying and found him at that residence. He initially denied it, but then allegedly admitted taking the golf cart, which had run out of gas and had been left near a gas station. The deputy found the cart, along with a duffel bag and cell phone belonging to Kittelson in the cart. He was arrested and taken to jail.
He appeared July 6 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $300 and bond at $3,000, with standard conditions of release, or $8,000 without conditions.