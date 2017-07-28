MMA fighter accused of attacking man on Ottertail River

Lampi had allegedly assaulted a man, leaving him bloody and unable to walk. He was transported by ambulance to the Detroit Lakes hospital emergency department.

Lampi was arrested without incident by a sheriff's deputy who saw him walking on 335th Avenue. Lampi told the officer that he knew the victim from prior mixed martial arts competitions, that they had exchanged words, and that he had "reacted poorly."

The victim later told officers they had been talking peaceably about MMA training and the next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital. His jaw was broken in two places and had to be stabilized with a permanent metal plate. He had stitches above his lip and a cut above one eye, which was not dilating properly.

Witnesses said Lampi knocked down the victim and hit him multiple times. A young woman on the scene said she had to hold his head up so he didn't choke on his own blood.

Lampi appeared July 6 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $1,000 and bond at $25,000, with standard conditions of release, or $50,000 without conditions.