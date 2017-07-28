Felony domestic assault charge filed

According to court records, on July 4, tribal police officers responded to a domestic assault call from his residence. He had allegedly punched his domestic partner in the face numerous times after an argument about going to town. At the time, she tried to call 911, but he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and dragged her downstairs. She had large bumps, bruises and scrapes on her face and leg.

On July 6 Warren failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest, to be held without bond.