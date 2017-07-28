Shoplifting brings felony burglary charge

According to court records, on July 1, she was allegedly caught shoplifting at the Detroit Lakes Walmart, in spite of a no-trespassing order in effect against her until November. Walmart asset protection officers allegedly caught her and notified police. At the Becker County Jail, a package of steak was allegedly found concealed in her clothing and two more packages of steak were in her purse, along with other items with a total value of $122.