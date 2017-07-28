Pickup truck holds $1,300 worth of shoplifted goods
Alexis Beryl Phillips, 30, of Moorhead has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft.
According to court records, at 2:41 p.m. on July 1, police responded to the report of a shoplifter at Central Market. Phillips was caught after she allegedly ran to the nearby McKinley Plaza and went into a business that is under construction. She allegedly shoplifted items valued at $127.
Inside her pickup truck, officers allegedly found several large garbage bags of items that were apparently stolen from JCPenney and Walmart. There was more than $1,000 worth of goods from JCPenney and $65 worth of items from Walmart, for a total from the three businesses of $1,322.
Phillips appeared July 3 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $400 and bond at $2,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without conditions.