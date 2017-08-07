Wadena man sentenced for felony DWI

After the officer pulled him over, Flores got out of the car without being asked and told the officer to arrest him. He smelled strongly of alcohol and declined to perform sobriety tests or a preliminary breath test. He was wanted on an active North Dakota warrant, and he was arrested and taken to jail. He acted aggressively and continually used foul language towards the arresting officers. He has three prior impaired driving convictions.

He appeared July 11 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 48 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed seven years, and ordered him to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 47 days served.

He was fined $1,500 plus $1,695 in court fees, and must get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for seven years.