Jailhouse phone calls lead to sentencing

According to court records, on March 13-21 he called a protected woman 11 times from the Becker County Jail while she was living with his brother. He told her she needed to change her statement and told his brother that witnesses needed to not appear in court or to change their statements.

On July 11, Anderson appeared before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years, and ordered him to serve 87 days in jail, with credit for 87 days served.

He was fined $500 plus $665 in court fees, and must get a chemical dependency evaluation and a domestic abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for five years. Four felony no-contact charges and two third-degree misdemeanor witness tampering charges were dropped in a plea agreement.