Police investigating multiple overdoses in Mahnomen County left one dead
Mahnomen County had four heroin overdoses in 24 hours that led to the death of Marissa Sargent, 23, of Naytahwaush, Minn., according to an Oct. 13 press release from Mahnomen County Sheriff Douglas Krier.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office and the White Earth Police Department along with the Paul Bunyan Task Force and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force are currently investigating these overdoses.
Law enforcement is encouraging anyone with information related to these overdoses to contact the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office at 218-935-2255 or the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3281.