Man sentenced for multiple assaults

In the first incident, he was sentenced for felony fifth-degree assault after White Earth police officers were called to a Ponsford residence on March 1 on the report of an assault.

They talked to a man and a woman there who had marks and injuries consistent with being assaulted.

Warren and another man had gone to the residence and started causing trouble. They refused to go when they were told to leave and Warren struck the woman in the head with his fist. At that point the male victim got between Warren and the woman, and the woman brought her three children into the bathroom and locked the door, then went out to help the man.

Warren struck her again, and the other perpetrator pulled out a knife and tried to cut the man, who was able to get the knife away from him. Warren and the other perpetrator left the residence, and all five people at the residence locked themselves in the bathroom. Warren and the other man came back inside the residence and tried unsuccessfully to kick the bathroom door open, then left again.

Warren appeared in court Oct. 4, where District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced him to 19 months in prison, stayed five years, and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for 50 days served. He was fined $500 plus $665 in court fees and placed on supervised probation for five years.

In the second incident, which occurred Aug. 31, 2016 in rural Becker County, he punched his girlfriend in the face and hit her on the right side of the head with a bicycle tire, knocking her to the ground and breaking her eardrum.

On that felony third-degree assault charge, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for 40 days served, and was fined $750 plus $910 in court fees.

He was ordered to get chemical dependency and domestic abuse evaluations and follow the recommendations and abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs.

In the third incident, which occurred Sept. 19, 2016, he put his girlfriend in a headlock and punched her in the face, after she stopped her car to give him a ride after seeing him intoxicated and walking along the side of the roadway. When she wouldn't let him drive, he assaulted her. His blood alcohol level tested at .23 percent.

On that felony domestic assault charge, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 40 days served, and was fined $750 plus $910 in court fees. Several other felony charges were dropped in a plea agreement. All sentences will be served concurrently.